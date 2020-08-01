Community Bank N.A. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.40. 14,186,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The stock has a market cap of $377.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

