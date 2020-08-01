Community Bank N.A. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $302.78. 3,913,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The firm has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

