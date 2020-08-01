Community Bank N.A. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 341.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47,498.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 403,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

