Community Bank N.A. Has $4.86 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

D traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

