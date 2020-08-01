Community Bank N.A. Has $7.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,619.6% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

