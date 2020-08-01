Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

