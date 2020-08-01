Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,411 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,205,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

