Community Bank N.A. Purchases 1,534 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 3,472,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,790. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.