Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $52.85. 3,070,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,736. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

