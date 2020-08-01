Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,724,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,733,650. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.