Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,724,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,733,650. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit