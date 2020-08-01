Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

