Community Bank N.A. Sells 21,110 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 287.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. 97,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

