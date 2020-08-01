Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,000 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 5,524,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $226,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.