Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,000 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
DBX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 5,524,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.23.
In other news, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $226,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
