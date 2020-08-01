Community Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 814,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

