Community Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,657,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.19 and a 200 day moving average of $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

