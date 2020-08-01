Community Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dell makes up 2.3% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE DELL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. 1,734,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,016. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.
In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.