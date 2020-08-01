Community Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dell makes up 2.3% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

NYSE DELL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. 1,734,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,016. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.