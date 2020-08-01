Community Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 220,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.54. 732,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.