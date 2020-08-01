Community Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.06. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

