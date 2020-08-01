Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

