Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 545.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.59. 9,657,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

