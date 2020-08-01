Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,589 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $453,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 7,289,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,519. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

