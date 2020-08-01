Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 856,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

