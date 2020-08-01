Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $378.97. 1,101,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,967. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

