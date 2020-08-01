Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,036 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

MMM stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,002. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit