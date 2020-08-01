Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,352,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,664. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

