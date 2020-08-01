Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 5,835,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

