Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. 45,570,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

