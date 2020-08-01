Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE USB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

