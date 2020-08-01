Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

CTXS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,287. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

