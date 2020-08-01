Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,686 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after acquiring an additional 815,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,439,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

