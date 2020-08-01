Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,122,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 19,224.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after buying an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,005. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

