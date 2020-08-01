Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,034 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,752 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.96.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. 4,299,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,045. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

