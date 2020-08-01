Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 5,862,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

