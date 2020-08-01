Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,484 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

