Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,558,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

