Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,381,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. Insiders have purchased 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 62,039,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,672,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

