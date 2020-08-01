Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

PRU stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 4,421,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.