Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 8,923,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

