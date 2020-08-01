Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 5,122,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

