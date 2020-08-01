Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

