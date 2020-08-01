Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $174,321,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,828,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after acquiring an additional 447,447 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 4,728,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

