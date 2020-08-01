Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,535 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit