Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,535 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.