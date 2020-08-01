Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.88. 9,664,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858,091. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

