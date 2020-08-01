Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.59. 1,887,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.