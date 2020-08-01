Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.06.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.25. 1,126,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

