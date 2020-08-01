Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

