Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

