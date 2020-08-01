Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.74 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

