Credit Suisse Group Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $114.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $27,290,707.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $33,391,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $9,218,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

