CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,602,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.70. 3,308,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,608. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

